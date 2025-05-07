Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 199 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
$894,040
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$631,465
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor -1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,04M
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one playroom. …
$2,14M
