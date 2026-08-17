Cottages for sale in Koropi, Greece

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Cottages in Koropi, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 445 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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