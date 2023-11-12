Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

3 room cottage with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€155,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished detached house in Porto Rafti
€200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€190,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti.Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility to d…
€260,000
