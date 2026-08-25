Cottages for sale in Piraeus, Greece

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Cottages in Piraeus, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be…
$306 984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 200 m²
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for pro…
$519 512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$253 852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$377 827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$590 354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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