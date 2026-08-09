Cottages for sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Lavrio
3
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3 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$157,324
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage
Lavrio, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The cottage is located in the P…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
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