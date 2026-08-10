Cottages for sale in Municipality of Penteli, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Penteli, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Nea Penteli maisonette of 210 sq.m. 3 levels (raised semi-basement - above. ground floor & 1…
$413,705
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