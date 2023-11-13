Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Saronida Municipal Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€900,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€420,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€155,000

Properties features in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir