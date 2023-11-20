Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agia Marina
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

14 properties total found
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Agia Marina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
€1,30M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€650,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,00M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€205,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€160,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the moun…
€250,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agia Marina, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 47 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€135,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€210,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€380,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€1,25M
