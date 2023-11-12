Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Vari Municipal Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€790,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Asirmatos Varis area, newly built maisonette of 192 sq.m. building …
€750,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
€580,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
€550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
€650,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€680,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 377 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€550,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€900,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€1,000,000
Cottage 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€500,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,35M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,30M

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir