Cottages for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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24 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
$226,696
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza - Asyrmatos 215 Sq.m., 4 Be…
$874,024
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$673,004
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists o…
$941,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 485 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 485 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 l…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 520 m²
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 living room…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 320 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the municipality, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and stu…
$1,11M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 225 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
$559,375
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 100 m²
✨ Detached House 100 sq.m. on a 165 sq.m. Plot – Asyrmatos, Aliantos (Vari – Varkiza) In…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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