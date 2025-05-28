Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Pikermi Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$438,372
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bathroom, …
$601,078
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of . 1st floor con…
$908,057
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,15M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 326 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$986,675
Properties features in Pikermi Municipal Unit, Greece

