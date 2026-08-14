Cottages for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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