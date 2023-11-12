Cottages for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lacquer, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€420,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
€750,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€700,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€550,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€800,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€168,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€505,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€960,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€400,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€595,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mavro Lithari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€660,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€650,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saint Nicholas, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
The unfinished detached house is located in Anavisos area
€100,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€975,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€650,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€510,000

