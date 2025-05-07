Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Marousi, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,97M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the win…
$2,46M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
Floor -1
For sale 4-storey house of 422 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one WC, one of…
$1,43M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$839,720
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$553,184
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$365,310
Properties features in Municipality of Marousi, Greece

