Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
13
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
194
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
165
Limassol
114
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
43 properties total found
Villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
A charming residential complex in the Mediterranean style, located on the outskirts of Limas…
$391,564
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
The property has a wonderful sea view with only 30 meters distance to the beach.  It is loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 594 m²
Number of floors 3
The conceptual design of the villa seems to be ahead of time, forcing you to take a rest eve…
$3,98M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Three bedroom luxury detached house for sale in Ekali - Limassol District, with 176 sq.m. co…
$375,370
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
$705,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
These stunning 3-bedroom villas, with the option for an additional bedroom, offer a serene r…
$741,079
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living with this exquisite 4-bedroom villa nestled…
$2,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The elite complex, consisting of seven deluxe class townhouses, is located in a charming loc…
$711,493
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$646,812
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Enjoy living on the sea in a private luxury home with unimpeded views of the Marina and the …
$10,46M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Explore opulent living at Mansion in Kalogiroi/Mouttagiaka! This grand residence boasts 6 be…
$4,90M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
This Fantastic villa is off-plan and can be constructed according to the customers taste. Th…
$2,66M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
$949,842
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agios Athanasios - …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$949,842
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
$368,185
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$709,882
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 645 m²
This oceanfront estate boasts immediate access to a sandy shoreline. Constructed in a Medite…
$16,35M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Boasting classic Mediterranean architecture, this House embodies the ideal retreat while sea…
$6,10M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa on a large plot with a stunning sea view. The villa is part of …
$3,76M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 775 m²
Property Overview: Positioned on the top of the hill with magnificent views Project des…
$3,65M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
This modern mansion is located in one of Limassol's most exclusive residential neighborhoods…
$2,83M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 640 m²
Brand New 5 Bedroom Super Luxurious Villa For Sale in Amathounta area, Limassol with Stunnin…
$6,10M
Leave a request
House 12 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
House 12 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 039 m²
Limassol Marina is an exciting new destination in the Mediterranean. Designed by a world-ren…
$17,74M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Enjoy living on the sea in a private luxury home with unimpeded views of the Marina and the …
$4,25M
Leave a request

Property types in Limassol District

villas
cottages
bungalows
duplexes

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go