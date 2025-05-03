Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
9
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
21
Limassol
4
Germasogeia
16
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
128 properties total found
Villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
A charming residential complex in the Mediterranean style, located on the outskirts of Limas…
$391,564
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Project is a beautiful residential development on the outskirts of Limassol, offering stunni…
$746,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The open-plan layout of this villa seamlessly connects the living room to the dining area an…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Unique gated complex with resident facilities: pool, gym, sauna and café. Wide selection of …
$658,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom villa offers high-specification finishes and an italian-designed ki…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Project is a beautiful residential development on the outskirts of Limassol, offering stunni…
$581,778
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 332 m²
This exceptional 5+ bedroom villa is an upcoming project that will offer the perfect blend o…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$455,767
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 594 m²
Number of floors 3
The conceptual design of the villa seems to be ahead of time, forcing you to take a rest eve…
$3,98M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Villa with pool for sale, Mouttagiaka district, Limassol. The villa is completely renovated.…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Description of the villa: • Floors: 4 floors • Area: 360 sq.m. • Land plot: 4 acres Basemen…
$933,041
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own an off-plan villa with a sea view near the pine f…
$437,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
$705,697
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 193 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$614,294
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pool and gardens close to a highway, Souni, Cyprus We o…
$445,585
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Luxurious Villa in Agios Athanasios Discover luxury encapsulated within this modern 4-bedroo…
$3,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 2 Bedroom Villa in an ecologically clean area, in the famous village resort of Piss…
$481,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 829 m²
Is situated in a residential area of Agios Athanasios, near the prestigious Foley’s School a…
$4,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
The house is part of the Complex of five houses and is located 200 meters from the sea betwe…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa for Sale in Moni, Limassol Suburb This unique villa is situated in the picturesque ar…
$691,548
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious mansion with three bedrooms for sale in the province of Polemidi…
$459,924
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Monagroulli Hills, Villa No. 1 is a Mediterranean designed 3 bedroom villa for sale in the o…
$647,414
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Project is a beautiful residential development on the outskirts of Limassol, offering stunni…
$620,198
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the sea, in the heart of Lima…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 311 m²
A contemporary-designed villa with a beautiful garden, a double-covered garage, large terrac…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 436 m²
Designed with a contemporary look, in a prime location, providing luxury living, comfort, an…
$2,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Introducing Luxury Villas – a collection of elegant three-floor homes offering the perfect b…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
This magnificent villa situated on the prestigious Kalogiroi Hills in Limassol, a prime loca…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Project is a beautiful residential development on the outskirts of Limassol, offering stunni…
$482,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go