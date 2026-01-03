Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Vasa Koilaniou
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Vassa, Cyprus
House
Vassa, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
This traditional stone built house is located in the village of Vasa, 35 minutes drive from…
$74,901
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vassa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Prestigious restored stone-built listed building in the heart of Vasa Koilaniou village, com…
$337,241
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vassa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Prestigious restored stone-built listed building in the heart of Vasa Koilaniou village, com…
$337,241
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vassa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Prestigious restored stone-built listed building in the heart of Vasa Koilaniou village, com…
$337,241
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vassa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Prestigious restored stone-built listed building in the heart of Vasa Koilaniou village, com…
$337,241
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go