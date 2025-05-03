Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

8 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the beautiful and quiet coast area of Agios Tychon, this spacious detached house …
$2,31M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
For sale 3 Bedroom Bungalow in an ecologically clean area, in the famous village resort of P…
$437,980
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2 Bedroom Bungalow in an ecologically clean area, in the famous village resort of P…
$458,836
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2 Bedroom Bungalow in an ecologically clean area, in the famous village resort of P…
$577,387
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1
Unique opportunity, a 3 bedroom bungalow located in Souni. This property sits on a plot of …
$493,963
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
3-bedroom bungalow for sale, 150m from blue flag Pissouri Beach Set in a 500sqm plot Intern…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Is a brand new modern design development located near to the main road of PANTHEA-FASOULLA a…
$977,611
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Akrounda, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning, fully automated smart residence spans an impressive 600m² plot of land and fe…
$790,340
