Seaview Houses for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

14 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
The property has a wonderful sea view with only 30 meters distance to the beach.  It is loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pool and gardens close to a highway, Souni, Cyprus We o…
$445,585
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Enjoy living on the sea in a private luxury home with unimpeded views of the Marina and the …
$10,46M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Two-storey detached property located in the beautifull area of Agia Fyla in Limassol. The g…
$1,08M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 645 m²
This oceanfront estate boasts immediate access to a sandy shoreline. Constructed in a Medite…
$16,35M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa on a large plot with a stunning sea view. The villa is part of …
$3,76M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 775 m²
Property Overview: Positioned on the top of the hill with magnificent views Project des…
$3,65M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
This modern mansion is located in one of Limassol's most exclusive residential neighborhoods…
$2,83M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
The Geometric form of the villas is designed through research to meld with the dynamism of t…
$997,901
Leave a request
House 12 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
House 12 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 039 m²
Limassol Marina is an exciting new destination in the Mediterranean. Designed by a world-ren…
$17,74M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Enjoy living on the sea in a private luxury home with unimpeded views of the Marina and the …
$4,25M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Τwo assets (Ground & Upper floor) located in a premium area of Agios Tychon, Limassol up to …
$2,07M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 683 m²
This Beautiful Property constitutes an upscale residential locality showcasing upscale mansi…
$4,30M
Leave a request

