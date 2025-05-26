Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Located in the heart of Limassol, this exquisite townhouse embodies modern elegance and soph…
$732,820
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Limassol Greens is a golf and spa resort and residential complex in Cyprus that will open in…
$814,878
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 308 m²
Luxury residential complex in the center of Limassol, in a prestigious and quiet area of the…
$2,91M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,24M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The elite complex, consisting of seven deluxe class townhouses, is located in a charming loc…
$711,493
Leave a request

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go