Houses for sale in Pera Pedi, Cyprus

5 bedroom house in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
This house is in Pera Pedi, Limassol. Plot area 753m2 Covered area 360m2 5 bedrooms 2 kitch…
$803,455
8 bedroom House in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 630 m²
Beautiful 8-bedroom mansion villa located in Pera Pedi. Features  8 bedrooms  3 jacuzzi  3 …
$1,85M
3 bedroom house in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Beautiful 3-bedroom house in Pera Pedi area. Pera Pedi is one of the most beautiful villages…
$378,973
4 bedroom house in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Corner plot 555m2 Covered area 335m2 Two-story 3-bedroom house with air conditioners, kitche…
$866,624
