Duplexes for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
5
Limassol
5
Germasogeia
10
Yermasoyia
6
21 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
This is a premium class apartment complex in the prestigious tourist area of ​​Limassol, Ger…
$603,732
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
The property is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Germasogeia, one of the prim…
$578,485
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/4
It is a stylish residential development boasting luxurious apartments and penthouses designe…
$2,20M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 31/32
Luxury apartment for sale in Limassol, Neapolis district - the center of the tourist zone. T…
$5,93M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Floor 21/24
DUPLEX Apartments of four bedrooms are for sale with panoramic views and sea breezes in ever…
$6,07M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
A modern residential building consisting of only 2 apartments, located in the tourist area o…
$713,985
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/3
Project a quiet hillside on the eastern side of Limassol. Its prime location on an elevate…
$1,36M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
The property is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Germasogeia, one of the prim…
$552,141
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
New modern 3-story building is located in the prestigious area in Linopetra area, Limassol. …
$455,543
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 24/24
Floor 24/25/26 DUPLEX Apartments of four bedrooms are for sale with panoramic views and sea …
$6,83M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/4
It is a stylish residential development boasting luxurious apartments and penthouses designe…
$2,81M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/3
The property is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Germasogeia, one of the prim…
$661,910
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/5
These spacious apartments are the epitome of modern, designer living. At this boutique and i…
$1,79M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to this luxurious five-bedroom, three-story apartment nestled in the prestigious Nea…
$2,52M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 239 m²
This residential complex - is the first superyacht Marina in Cyprus and is currently the 5th…
$5,60M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
This residential complex - is the first superyacht Marina in Cyprus and is currently the 5th…
$6,70M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 3
It is a unique complex located in the center of Limassol in a prestigious housing areas of t…
$1,96M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Here, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — a peaceful escape where nature’s sounds fill t…
$515,917
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Here, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — a peaceful escape where nature’s sounds fill t…
$713,502
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-bed duplex homes offer remarkably …
$6,09M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Perfectly located in the centre of the Yermasoyia tourist area, Near Papas supermaket just 5…
$647,640
Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

