Houses with garden for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
13
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
194
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
165
Limassol
114
56 properties total found
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$370,366
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
The property has a wonderful sea view with only 30 meters distance to the beach.  It is loca…
Price on request
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 27 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Panthea - Limassol province, wi…
$646,812
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$455,767
Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Three bedroom luxury detached house for sale in Ekali - Limassol District, with 176 sq.m. co…
$375,370
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
$705,697
3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living with this exquisite 4-bedroom villa nestled…
$2,02M
Villa 3 rooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 193 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$614,294
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pool and gardens close to a highway, Souni, Cyprus We o…
$445,585
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsoupoli - Limassol province,…
$294,951
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious mansion with three bedrooms for sale in the province of Polemidi…
$459,924
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the sea, in the heart of Lima…
$1,47M
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$646,812
6 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Explore opulent living at Mansion in Kalogiroi/Mouttagiaka! This grand residence boasts 6 be…
$4,90M
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
This Fantastic villa is off-plan and can be constructed according to the customers taste. Th…
$2,66M
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$369,939
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens and terraces, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer villas w…
$864,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
$291,970
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 208 m²
For sale a four bedroom detached house in Pano Deftera - Nicosia province, with 208 sq.m. in…
$293,553
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Two-storey detached property located in the beautifull area of Agia Fyla in Limassol. The g…
$1,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
$739,019
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
$949,842
Villa 5 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agios Athanasios - …
$1,50M
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$564,906
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$370,366
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$949,842
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
$368,185
