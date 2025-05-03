Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$834,886
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$857,450
3 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
We are delighted to be offering you this beautiful bungalow located in picturesque Souni.  …
$423,443
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Luxurious 5-bedroom villa currently under construction in the prestigious area of Agios Tych…
$5,21M
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 287 m²
An exclusive project situated in the prestigious Sfalaggiotissa Area in Agios Athanasios mun…
$868,600
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 149 m²
Explore this magnificent villa nestled in Kalogiroi area of Limassol, offering tranquility a…
$1,58M
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a villa with a swimming pool and a roof garden, which is part of a gated residentia…
$713,502
Close
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
This is a premium class apartment complex in the prestigious tourist area of ​​Limassol, Ger…
$603,732
Close
3 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A well-maintained and fully furnished 3-bedroom detached house is available for sale in the …
$543,619
Close
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$370,366
6 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 695 m²
Luxury 6 bedroom villa with fantastic sea views situated in Pareklisia area. Only 5 minutes …
$4,50M
Close
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
New project located in Eirimi area, LImassol. The project consists of 8 semi-detached reside…
$452,147
3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Unique One-Story Villa in Pyrgos, Limassol This exceptional one-story villa is now available…
$652,760
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 459 m²
A four-bedroom house in Apostoloi Petros & Pavlos quarter in Limassol Municipality. The hous…
$814,313
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
A luxurious and fully furnished family home, ready for immediate move-in. The property boast…
$1,65M
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
New project in the heart of Limassol, Germasogia Tourist area. Premium location allows the r…
$1,78M
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For sale house in Kato Polemidia 300sqm in a plot of 2372. It consists of 4 bedrooms (ensuit…
$1,08M
3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
This project is located in Agios Tychonas with a beautiful view from the hill overlooking th…
$1,21M
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New project of five luxury and modern houses. The project is located in a luxury area of Lim…
$576,290
Close
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
This is a residential development defined through affordable elegance and a contemporary ins…
$719,630
Villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
A charming residential complex in the Mediterranean style, located on the outskirts of Limas…
$391,564
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Project is a beautiful residential development on the outskirts of Limassol, offering stunni…
$746,432
Close
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
House 4 bedrooms is for sale in Ayios Nicolaos area in Limassol City.Located in the most pre…
$1,63M
5 bedroom house in Moniatis, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5 Bedroom House in a quite area of Moniatis, not far from Limassol 1000 sq m plot 350 sq m c…
$1,10M
Close
5 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 371 m²
A luxury villa located in Kefalokremmos, Germasogeia. Excellent area for families that are l…
$2,85M
3 bedroom house in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom House with 1 bedroom apartment in basement. House: 3 bedrooms (master bedroom wit…
$768,386
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The open-plan layout of this villa seamlessly connects the living room to the dining area an…
$2,74M
Close
3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Modern complex of nine maisonettes in the peaceful area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol. Just a …
$499,042
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Unique gated complex with resident facilities: pool, gym, sauna and café. Wide selection of …
$658,617
Close
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
The property has a wonderful sea view with only 30 meters distance to the beach.  It is loca…
Price on request
