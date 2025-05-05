Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus

4 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Explore this luxurious villa nestled in Episkopi, offering elegance on a spacious plot. The …
$850,061
Villa 4 bedrooms in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Nestled in the charming town of Episkopi, a perfect balance of luxury and tranquility. The …
$883,152
4 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Nestled in the picturesque town of Episkopi, this luxurious 350 sqm villa stands proudly on …
$883,152
4 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Detached house is located in the picturesque town of Episkopi, this luxurious 350 sqm villa …
$740,449
4 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We are delighted to offer you this beautiful, cozy house insulated from the outside using la…
$760,025
4 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
A 4 bedroom, well-maintained, multi-level house with spacious surroundings and generously si…
$565,433
3 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
This ultra-modern villa is located on the hills of Episkopi, opposite Curium Ancient Theatre…
$1,74M
