Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Foini
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Foini, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Foini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Foini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
This charming house in Foini, Limassol, sits on a spacious 718m² plot and offers 120m² of co…
$339,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Foini, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go