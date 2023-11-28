Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bulgaria

249 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
€81,667
3 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€170,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 252 m²
Floor 3
€495,000
3 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
€121,500
5 room house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
Floor 1
€101,235
5 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 357 m²
€370,000
5 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 2
ready doc.!Lovely house in Victoria Royal Garden complex, Pomorie, Bulgaria,#32184156Price: …
€495,000
5 room house in Ravda, Bulgaria
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 229 m²
Floor 2
ID 32150278For sale it is offered:The second and attic floors + basement from an independent…
€159,000
4 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 2
Townhouse with parking lot in complex Apostille, 134 sq.m + yard 188 sq.m, Sarafovo, Bulgari…
€269,000
5 room house in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
5 room house
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 156 m²
Floor 2
ID 28652128We offer a cozy two-storey house with a swimming pool and sea views. Cost: 240,00…
€240,000
2 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom apartment in Villa Romana complex, 55 sq.M., Elenite, BulgariaID 32129534 Price:…
€53,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village set …
€198,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village 8 km…
€170,000
3 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
Luxury house in Victoria Royal Garden complex, Pomorie, Bulgaria, #32062680 Price: 260,000 e…
€260,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
€62,990
4 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
ID 32033216Price: 399,000 eurosLocality: kv. Meden Rudnik, BurgasRooms: 4Total area: 247 sq.…
€399,000
House in Kamenar, Bulgaria
House
Kamenar, Bulgaria
€229,000
2 room house in Malomirovo, Bulgaria
2 room house
Malomirovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
#31992080A private house is offered for sale in the village of Malomirovo, Yambol region.Pri…
€82,200
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
Floor 6
ID 31960602Cost: 510,760 eurosLocality: Saint VlasTotal area: 560 sq.m.Yard area: 230 sq.m.F…
€510,760
House in Mladost, Bulgaria
House
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A house for sale in a quiet place in. Gorublyane. Year of construct…
€399,000
House in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
House
Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE sells a detached house in a complex free of charge maintenance in t…
€190,000
3 room house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 room house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
€135,000
5 room house in Burgas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
ID 31926554Cost: 250,000 euroLocality: Sarafovo / PomorieRooms: 5Total area: 140 sq.mLand ar…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL!Documents are ready for a deal!Two-storey house in a residential complex …
€119,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Two modern two-story twin houses in a quiet and picturesque place of the city of Varna. The …
€317,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
The house is located in the area of Zelenik, 9 km from the center of Varna. The house is thr…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 241 m²
The complex is located 800 meters from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meter…
€275,712
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Cottage village 3 km from the resort village of Lozenets.  Lozenets is one of the fastest gr…
€158,000
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
A unique cottage complex in a picturesque place of the ancient city of Sozopol. The complex …
€125,000
