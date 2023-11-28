UAE
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Houses
Houses for sale in Bulgaria
villas
16
townhouses
6
House
249 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Goritsa, Bulgaria
4
1
1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
€81,667
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
150 m²
2
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
252 m²
3
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
132 m²
1
€121,500
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
5
232 m²
1
€101,235
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5
357 m²
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
5
350 m²
2
ready doc.!Lovely house in Victoria Royal Garden complex, Pomorie, Bulgaria,#32184156Price: …
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
5
229 m²
2
ID 32150278For sale it is offered:The second and attic floors + basement from an independent…
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
134 m²
2
Townhouse with parking lot in complex Apostille, 134 sq.m + yard 188 sq.m, Sarafovo, Bulgari…
€269,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
5
156 m²
2
ID 28652128We offer a cozy two-storey house with a swimming pool and sea views. Cost: 240,00…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
55 m²
2
One bedroom apartment in Villa Romana complex, 55 sq.M., Elenite, BulgariaID 32129534 Price:…
€53,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
4
3
150 m²
1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village set …
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
4
2
120 m²
1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village 8 km…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
133 m²
2
Luxury house in Victoria Royal Garden complex, Pomorie, Bulgaria, #32062680 Price: 260,000 e…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3
2
90 m²
1
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
€62,990
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
247 m²
2
ID 32033216Price: 399,000 eurosLocality: kv. Meden Rudnik, BurgasRooms: 4Total area: 247 sq.…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Kamenar, Bulgaria
€229,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Malomirovo, Bulgaria
2
82 m²
2
#31992080A private house is offered for sale in the village of Malomirovo, Yambol region.Pri…
€82,200
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5
560 m²
6
ID 31960602Cost: 510,760 eurosLocality: Saint VlasTotal area: 560 sq.m.Yard area: 230 sq.m.F…
€510,760
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Mladost, Bulgaria
135 m²
2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A house for sale in a quiet place in. Gorublyane. Year of construct…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
165 m²
2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE sells a detached house in a complex free of charge maintenance in t…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
3
129 m²
2
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
5
140 m²
1
ID 31926554Cost: 250,000 euroLocality: Sarafovo / PomorieRooms: 5Total area: 140 sq.mLand ar…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
126 m²
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL!Documents are ready for a deal!Two-storey house in a residential complex …
€119,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
4
230 m²
Two modern two-story twin houses in a quiet and picturesque place of the city of Varna. The …
€317,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
2
70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
5
320 m²
The house is located in the area of Zelenik, 9 km from the center of Varna. The house is thr…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
241 m²
The complex is located 800 meters from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meter…
€275,712
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
145 m²
Cottage village 3 km from the resort village of Lozenets. Lozenets is one of the fastest gr…
€158,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
2
79 m²
A unique cottage complex in a picturesque place of the ancient city of Sozopol. The complex …
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
