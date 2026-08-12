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Houses for sale in Bulgaria

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Bansko
3
Sofia
21
Burgas
383
Dobrich
37
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550 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New half-timbered houses with panoramic sea and mountain views, in the picture…
$242,739
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Languages
English, Русский, Български
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3 bedroom house in Orizare, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Orizare, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build! Modern 3-Bedroom House with Private Garden in Orizare, Only 10 km from Sunny Beac…
$241,904
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 4-Bedroom House with Tavern, Garden and Panoramic Terrace in Kosharitsa IBG Real Es…
$300,495
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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3 bedroom house in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer an unfurnished "turnkey" one-story house in the village of Dyulevo, Burgas region. …
$92,000
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1 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 333799326Sale of 1/4 villa with 1 bedroom in a closed type complex "Villa Romana", in Ele…
$86,572
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6 bedroom house in Chernograd, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Chernograd, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Two-Storey House with 6 Bedrooms | Aytos Municipality, 40 km to Burgas We are pleased to o…
$125,788
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 30956428 Eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 844368 Euro. Locati…
$974,459
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3 bedroom house in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this solid brick-built house with a spacious garden, lo…
$22,970
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Solid 3-Bedroom House for Sale with Large Garden – Shtraklevo Village, Ruse Area We are plea…
$79,135
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-Storey House with yard in Vinarsko Village, Burgas Region We offer for sale a single-…
$98,293
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
$139,642
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3 bedroom house in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 272 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34198842Sale of a 2-storey house in a complex on the first line of the sea in the Kraymor…
$396,960
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3 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house in shell condition within the excl…
$159,787
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT MISS THIS OFFER!!! One-storey house with 3 rooms,  reception and a basement with grea…
$21,266
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2 bedroom house in Stefan Karadja, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Stefan Karadja, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice big village near Dura…
$21,493
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
House with Pool and Sea View — Sveti Vlas If you are looking for a property that you can fin…
$697,487
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$987,176
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Vladaya, Bulgaria
House
Vladaya, Bulgaria
$585,886
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
$432,776
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4 bedroom house in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
#30402716 The settlement: Rogachevo village, Balchik.Total area of the plot: 2,457 sq.m.Buil…
$842,765
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4 bedroom house in Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a spacious new unfurnished "turnkey" three-story house WITHOUT maintenance fee, wit…
$424,967
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House 25 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House 25 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 100 m²
$1,21M
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4 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house with a total area of 250 sqm and a…
$85,978
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 34161362Offered for sale a new one-storey villa in the complex House Garden, Kosharitsa, …
$387,476
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2 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 34072408Offered for sale maisonette in the villa zone Chalokov scum village Koshcharitsa.…
$142,347
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Banya, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Banya, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Description of object: We are pleased to offer you a modern single-story new-build house in …
$515,505
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34062402 Price: 364,637 euros.Locality: CinemoreRoom: 6Total area: 200.35 square meters.F…
$417,806
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3 bedroom house in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Description of object: Luxury villas in the first sea line in the SALT, SUN, SAND complex ne…
$530,249
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Varna, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 2/2
A luxury villa is offered for sale 18 km from the city of Varna, next to an oak grove. On a …
$2,00M
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4 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Description of object: Victoria Paradise is the latest project of the Victoria Residences co…
$364,835
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Property types in Bulgaria

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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