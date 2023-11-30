Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Bansko

Residential properties for sale in Bansko, Bulgaria

apartments
4
houses
4
14 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
€1,19M
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Bansko, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a new project of a chalet with a built up  are of…
€511,000
Leave a request
Apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
We present you a one-bedroom apartment in the Downtown complex Ground floor with East facing…
€37,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
€40,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Area 79 m²
  We are pleased to introduce to you - a super luxury 4 - storey Aparthotel "Aspen Hous…
€67,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 3 930 m²
€2,75M
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
€41,850
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 96 m²
€75,412
Leave a request
Apartment in Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Area 2 714 m²
€294,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the Vihren Palace complex, next to the Gondola, f…
€38,000
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnished, wa…
€65,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Prepare to become a modern holiday home, filled with luxury and practicality. Today, this …
€212,000
Leave a request
House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 180 m²
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   The area will be…
€216,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€66,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir