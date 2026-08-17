Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Bansko
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bansko, Bulgaria

;
apartments
8
houses
3
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 65.59 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in a closed premium complex in th…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mesta, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Mesta, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Green Life S…
$106,030
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Description of object: Spacious three-room apartment with mountain views in the luxurious Co…
$128,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 180 m²
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   The area will be 1…
$234,306
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 1 bedroom in a luxury complex with an ideal location in the city of…
$71,531
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
The residential complex, operating all year round, is located in one of the most beautiful m…
$77,189
Leave a request
3 room house in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnished, warm…
$70,509
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
$71,391
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the Vihren Palace complex, next to the Gondola, ful…
$41,221
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Prepare to become a modern holiday home, filled with luxury and practicality. Today, this ho…
$229,967
Leave a request

Properties features in Bansko, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go