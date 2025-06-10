Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega

  1. Realting.com
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27343
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar
  • Village
    Kosharitsa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Русский Русский

Grand Luxury Home is an exclusive residential project offering one-story and two-story luxury homes in the style of Japandi – a harmonious combination of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality. Space, thoughtful layouts and advanced technologies create an ideal environment for living and recreation.

📌 Basic information:

  • Category: From the builder

  • Type: Home

  • Total area: 170 m2

  • Floors: 2

  • View from the windows: Mountains. ⛰

  • Region: Sunny Beach, Bulgaria

  • Price: 330,000 €

  • Price per m2: specified

✨ Planning and facilities:

  • ✅ Spacious living room, kitchen and dining room - 44 m2

  • ✅ Master bedroom with dressing room

  • ✅ Two baby bedrooms

  • ✅ Two bathrooms + toilets

  • ✅ Guest bathroom and pantry

  • ✅ Laundry and extra closet

  • ✅ Two terraces and a large veranda - 15 m2

  • ✅ Private yard and 2 parking spaces

🛠️ Construction:

  • 🚧 Construction has already begun!

  • ⏳ Delivery dates are specified (purchase is possible at the construction stage)

🏘️ Facilities in the complex:

  • paved entrance

  • Green Zones and Landscape Design

  • Children's playground

  • pool

  • Access control system

  • Infrastructure convenient for year-round living

  • 💡 Smart Home: Integration of Smart Home Technologies

💳 Terms of purchase:

Payment in cash is possible, flexible payment schemes and assistance in the selection of individual conditions are offered.

Location on the map

Kosharitsa, Bulgaria

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
