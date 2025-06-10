Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega

Grand Luxury Home is an exclusive residential project offering one-story and two-story luxury homes in the style of Japandi – a harmonious combination of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality. Space, thoughtful layouts and advanced technologies create an ideal environment for living and recreation.
📌 Basic information:
Category: From the builder
Type: Home
Total area: 170 m2
Floors: 2
View from the windows: Mountains. ⛰
Region: Sunny Beach, Bulgaria
Price: 330,000 €
Price per m2: specified
✨ Planning and facilities:
✅ Spacious living room, kitchen and dining room - 44 m2
✅ Master bedroom with dressing room
✅ Two baby bedrooms
✅ Two bathrooms + toilets
✅ Guest bathroom and pantry
✅ Laundry and extra closet
✅ Two terraces and a large veranda - 15 m2
✅ Private yard and 2 parking spaces
🛠️ Construction:
🚧 Construction has already begun!
⏳ Delivery dates are specified (purchase is possible at the construction stage)
🏘️ Facilities in the complex:
paved entrance
Green Zones and Landscape Design
Children's playground
pool
Access control system
Infrastructure convenient for year-round living
💡 Smart Home: Integration of Smart Home Technologies
💳 Terms of purchase:
Payment in cash is possible, flexible payment schemes and assistance in the selection of individual conditions are offered.