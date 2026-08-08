  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. GINY DOM

GINY DOM

Bulgaria, Burgas
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Website
Website
www.ginydom.com/bg
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Real estate agency Ginу Dom deals with mediation between sellers and buyers of real estate.

We also deal with construction and finishing repair work.

We also mediate in larger investment projects.

We offer a variety of properties in the Burgas area - for example in the resorts of Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Sveti Vlas, Pomorie, Ravda, Sozopol, and many other places along the Black Sea coast.

We are with you from your search for a property to its purchase.

Choose us and you will have the dream property!

Services

- mediation between sellers and buyers of real estate

- construction and finishing repair work

- mediate in larger investment projects

 

 

Our agents in Bulgaria
Giny Dom
Giny Dom
528 properties
Giny Dom
Giny Dom
245 properties
Agencies nearby
Atikante Estates
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Residential property 1
A real estate agency of new generation. We use cutting-edge expensive technologies: 3D virtual reality; HD photo quality; accurate architectural surveys and sketches of rooms; implementation of social media for reaching more customers; free legal, architectural and accounting …
Leave a request
Kvadrat Riel Esteyt EOOD
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Company's year of foundation 2013
Residential property 283 Сommercial properties 85 Lands 37
The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers. Our mission: to satisfy any of our cl…
Leave a request
Oazis realty
Bulgaria, Nesebar
Company's year of foundation 2020
Residential property 1823 Сommercial properties 128
Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city. We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assis…
Leave a request
Hit Properties
Bulgaria, Burgas
Residential property 6
Bulgaria is a country with a low level of income and a heterogeneous infrastructure, which does not prevent it from remaining on the list of the most attractive countries for investment in real estate. It is in demand not only among Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians; recently, resident…
Leave a request
Dream Home
Bulgaria, Varna
Residential property 632
The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate …
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go