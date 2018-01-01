  1. Realting.com
GINY DOM

Bulgaria, Burgas
GINY DOM
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.ginydom.com/bg
Company description

Real estate agency Ginу Dom deals with mediation between sellers and buyers of real estate.

We also deal with construction and finishing repair work.

We also mediate in larger investment projects.

We offer a variety of properties in the Burgas area - for example in the resorts of Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Sveti Vlas, Pomorie, Ravda, Sozopol, and many other places along the Black Sea coast.

We are with you from your search for a property to its purchase.

Choose us and you will have the dream property!

Our agents in Bulgaria
Nikolay Dobrodzhaliev
Nikolay Dobrodzhaliev
1 property
