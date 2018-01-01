Company description

Real estate agency Ginу Dom deals with mediation between sellers and buyers of real estate.

We also deal with construction and finishing repair work.

We also mediate in larger investment projects.

We offer a variety of properties in the Burgas area - for example in the resorts of Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Sveti Vlas, Pomorie, Ravda, Sozopol, and many other places along the Black Sea coast.

We are with you from your search for a property to its purchase.

Choose us and you will have the dream property!