Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Balchik
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

;
apartments
41
houses
13
54 properties total found
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Newly built building in Balchik with beautiful sea viewsLocationThe building will be located…
$63,326
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
ID 33567720 It is offered for sale: Three-storey villa with panoramic sea views in Balchik P…
$202,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 26 m²
Apartments in a newly built residential building in the resort village of Kranevo, 30 km fro…
$49,411
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 bedroom house in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
#30402716 The settlement: Rogachevo village, Balchik.Total area of the plot: 2,457 sq.m.Buil…
$842,765
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 2 450 m²
Description of object: For sale is a newly built house to high EU standards. Located in one …
$233,171
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 757 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 33554890 It is offered for sale: Three three-storey villas with panoramic sea views in Ba…
$617,544
Leave a request
TekceTekce
6 bedroom house in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Sorrento Italiana – Luxury Sea View Villa with Pool, Garages and Two Independent Resid…
$601,038
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Gurkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Gurkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer for sale this one-storey house located in a large and very well-deve…
$39,445
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished and equipped one-bedroom apartment…
$80,087
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to offer this charming one-bedroom maisonette, located in a small and well-ma…
$96,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
Residential complex in Balchik on the northern Black Sea coast of Bulgaria Location The com…
$140,626
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Comfortable furnished apartment with 1 bedroom in a gated complex located 5 km from the town…
$73,245
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kranevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Floor 3/4
#27360946 We offer two floors of a house in the village of Kranevo, Dobrich region, in a qui…
$252,898
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 200 m²
Description of object: Nice, big house on 2 levels located in a quite village with a local s…
$187,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 430 m²
Description of object: Video: https://youtu.be/E-_6_VYC-fI For sale are two houses that hav…
$216,678
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Furnished house in a cottage complex just 25 km from VarnaLocationThe complex is located in …
$165,674
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
The complex is located only a few minutes away from Balchik's centre and the beach, in immed…
$89,878
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/4
We are pleased to present this beautifully renovated maisonette apartment, located in the ch…
$167,297
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Tsarkva, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarkva, Bulgaria
Modern new house with amenities in a picturesque area near the town of BalchikLocationThe ho…
$249,091
Leave a request
Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Building for 8 apartments in Kranevo with swimming pool, barbecue, 2 offices.The total area …
$719,199
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Liahovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Liahovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to present this charming one-storied house, located in a well-developed villa…
$82,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
We are pleased to offer for sale this spacious two-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th flo…
$103,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 3/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this large and elegant two-bedroom apartment, located…
$138,279
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Senokos, Bulgaria
Apartment
Senokos, Bulgaria
A newly built house with amenities and a plot in a calm village, 15 km from the Black Sea ci…
$183,853
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, situated on the…
$66,966
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this two bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in Lighthouse Go…
$62,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 53 m²
New modern building overlooking the sea and park in the resort village of Kranevo, 28 km fro…
$63,587
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
House near the Botanical Garden of Balchik, 40 km from VarnaLocationThe house is located in …
$180,207
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer you this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, located on th…
$49,647
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 98 m²
A closed residential complex in the city of Balchik on the northern Black Sea coast of Bulga…
$108,833
Leave a request

Properties features in Balchik, Bulgaria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go