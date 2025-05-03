Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bulgaria

2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$155,603
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Welcome to a comfortable one-room apartment located on the third floor of a complex in the r…
$66,122
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$129,513
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
A spacious one-bedroom apartment with a large terrace and a breathtaking sea view, located i…
$127,077
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
A comfortable one -room apartment located on the third floor of the complex in the resort ci…
$64,985
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 104 m²
A large renovated apartment with furniture and appliances in a complex on the first line in …
$113,646
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
we offer     stylish apartment on the first line of the sea in St. Vlas, with a view of the …
$162,287
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Specification of the complex « Ellismium 2 » Technical characteristics
$85,649
1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/7
75000 euros 69.79 m kv   Elenite, Taliana Beach, his pool, sunbeds, further after two st…
$79,233
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
The complex, located on the seafront in a quiet southern bay, is a paradise for those lookin…
$98,149
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
A spacious two-bedroom apartment with a total area of ​​100 m², located on the 2nd floor wit…
$134,308
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Without a commission!
$87,093
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 7/7
🥇Bulgaria, I offer to your attention an apartment in Sunny Beach, which is located in the Ni…
$111,450
1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/7
one -room apartment, 70 m sq, 6500 euros,   Elenite, Taliana Beach, his pool, sunbeds,…
$73,950
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$172,799
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 48 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale, located on the 4th floor in the resort town of Ravda. The t…
$73,870
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer spacious two-bedroom apartments with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in a newly built complex - …
$123,404
1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Femeli Resort* New Residential Complex, located in the prestigious area of ​​Sarafovo in Bur…
$85,679
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$70,214
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
Fort Noks Grand Resort / Fort Knox Grand Resort, St. VlasSpacious apartment (1+1) with sea v…
$86,506
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in a residential b…
$96,900
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 85 m²
This magnificent apartment with panoramic sea views is located on the 7th floor and has a to…
$96,486
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Complete support of the tra…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a unique two -room apartment with a panoramic sea view in the Diamond comp…
$115,343
Apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
This magnificent one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor of the complex, will give y…
$123,978
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with stunning sea views in a complex located in the town of S…
$82,848
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$156,748
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$260,820
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/4
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$131,350
