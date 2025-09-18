  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ERA Paradise

ERA Paradise

Bulgaria, Varna
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
On the platform
10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Website
Website
www.era.bg/paradise
We are on social networks
About the agency

ERA Paradise is part of the world's most successful real estate franchise network, ERA Real Estate, with over 50 years of experience in creating customer-oriented products and services. The ERA Bulgaria network operates more than 40 offices in almost all regional cities, as well as in several strategically located smaller municipal centers.

In Bulgaria, ERA has offices in all major cities, including Varna, Burgas, Sofia, Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, and Shumen, as well as in smaller towns such as Pomorie, Silistra, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali, and others.

If you need professional assistance when buying or selling real estate, don't hesitate to contact us! In Bulgaria, ERA stands for over 15 years of experience, professionalism, and reliability!

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 03:47
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Sofia)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
1 developer
Our agents in Bulgaria
Ivelina Ivanova
Ivelina Ivanova
3 properties
Agencies nearby
Oazis realty
Bulgaria, Nesebar
Company's year of foundation 2020
Residential property 834 Сommercial property 118 Lands 16
Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city. We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assis…
Leave a request
My Sunny Bulgaria
Bulgaria, Svilengrad
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 4 Long-term rental 1
We from "MySunnyBulgaria " are company with young and dynamic team, specialized in the sphere of professional mediation for sale-trade or renting relations for all types of properties – residential, commercial, office, industrial, plots and houses, as well as management and realization of th…
Leave a request
Universal Mellia Group
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Residential property 8 Сommercial property 1
Welcome to Universal Property Group– a team of motivated real estate professionals with profound experience in the Bulgarian property market! Our knowledge and experience dates back to 2006 and we strive to maintain an impeccable reputation throughout the years. We specialize in proper…
Leave a request
Avrora Plus
Bulgaria, Burgas
Company's year of foundation 2002
Residential property 92 Сommercial property 6 Lands 19
AURORA PLUS agency is a member of the NREA (Bulgarian Association of real estate agencies) which has been working on the Bulgarian real estate market for more than 15 years. Sale and rent of urban and resort housing, houses, land plots for development, and business real estate. Associate mem…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
CARE ESTATE BG
Bulgaria, Pomorie
Company's year of foundation 2018
Residential property 2
Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за недвижими имоти повече от пет години.  Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална сигурност и сп…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go