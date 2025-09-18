About the agency

ERA Paradise is part of the world's most successful real estate franchise network, ERA Real Estate, with over 50 years of experience in creating customer-oriented products and services. The ERA Bulgaria network operates more than 40 offices in almost all regional cities, as well as in several strategically located smaller municipal centers.

In Bulgaria, ERA has offices in all major cities, including Varna, Burgas, Sofia, Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, and Shumen, as well as in smaller towns such as Pomorie, Silistra, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali, and others.

If you need professional assistance when buying or selling real estate, don't hesitate to contact us! In Bulgaria, ERA stands for over 15 years of experience, professionalism, and reliability!