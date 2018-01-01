  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. My Sunny Bulgaria

My Sunny Bulgaria

Bulgaria, Svilengrad 6500, str. Parijka Komuna №7A
Share using:
QR
My Sunny Bulgaria
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.mysunnybulgaria.com
Company description

We from "MySunnyBulgaria " are company with young and dynamic team, specialized in the sphere of professional mediation for sale-trade or renting relations for all types of properties – residential, commercial, office, industrial, plots and houses, as well as management and realization of the investments in the sphere of real estates for Bulgarian and foreign companies. We maintain a comprehensive database of our own and we provide daily updated information for the sale and rent of properties in the country.

Services

MySunnyBulgaria Ltd. is a bulgarian company operating within the following fields: v Real estates sale and rent brokerage; v Legal consultations in real estate transactions; v Mediation in front of banks for mortgage credits; v Registration of companies, legal and accounting service v Estates management v Renovations and refurbishment; v Interior design and architecture. v Insurance brokerage OUR AIM IS TO INVEST YOUR MONEY WISELY AND MAKE YOUR PROPERTY PURCHASE AS SIMPLE AS POSSIBLE.

Our agents in Bulgaria
Daniela Vasileva
Daniela Vasileva
8 properties
Agencies nearby
Kvadrat Riel Esteyt EOOD
371 property

The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers.

Our mission: to satisfy any of our client’s needs, correspond to their wishes, opportunities, and ideas.

Hit Properties
38 properties

Bulgaria is a country with a low level of income and a heterogeneous infrastructure, which does not prevent it from remaining on the list of the most attractive countries for investment in real estate.

It is in demand not only among Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians; recently, residents of Germany and Israel have shown increased interest.

The active sale of apartments in Bulgaria is facilitated by: warm, favorable climate; affordable prices; high rental yield; a wide range of options for secondary housing and new buildings.

DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
339 properties

DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagues was built through our uncompromising quality standards, hard and honest work. Our company strives to improve the image of real estate agents every day

Niva Il
2 properties
We have extensive experience of more than 10 years in the field of Bulgarian real estate sales. We continue to provide the following services: — Buying real estate in Bulgaria, including all sea and ski resorts, the cities of Burgas, Varna, rural houses, land for various purposes, commercial objects; — Selling real estate in Bulgaria, all sea resorts in Bulgaria, the cities of Burgas, Varna, rural houses, commercial facilities for various purposes: restaurants, shops, office space, premises for conducting any type of business in Bulgaria (beauty salon, bakery, repair, service, recording studio, medical or fitness center); — Over the past few years, we have been actively developing rental real estate activities in Bulgaria, promoting the property by the sea, and we have been quite successful! Through our agency, you can rent out your own apartments in Bulgaria or rent apartments for yourself. We are professionally engaged in service, performing the full-scope realization of work: preparing an apartment for rent, furnishing an apartment, searching for clients, booking, meeting guests at the airport and checking in on a 24-hour basis, cleaning, calculations, payment of utilities and taxes in Bulgaria, shopping services for guests, car rental; — Applying for Bulgarian tourist visas, Bulgarian real estate visas, D visa; — You can also purchase flight tickets to Bulgaria for scheduled or сharter flights through our company or our partners, — Applying for insurance in Bulgaria; — For those who need legal support in Bulgaria to prepare documents for a purchase and sale transaction in Bulgaria, we provide all the necessary services, including legal advice on real estate and registration of a residence permit in Bulgaria.
CARE ESTATE BG

Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за недвижими имоти повече от пет години.  Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална сигурност и спокойствие по време и след сключване на сделката.  Нашата цел е да предоставяме на клиентите си експертни консултантски услуги в областта на недвижимата собственост, стремим се към целия процес на покупка на имот , за да бъде лесен, приятен и без излишен стрес. КАКВО ПРЕДЛАГАМЕ: Съпровождане през целия път на всяка сделка, което включва:  Посредничество при покупка на недвижим имот  Посредничество при продажба на недвижим имот  Юридически консултации във връзка с недвижимата собственост  Подготовка на всички необходими документи за изповядване на сделката  Проверки за тежест на недвижим имот  Изготвяне на нотариални актове и всички други необходими документи  Съдействие при нужда от ремонтни дейности  Консултация с кредитен експерт при нужда от ипотечен или друг вид кредит Агенция CARE ESTATE BG ще бъде до Вас през целия процес на покупко – продажба, защото Вие не просто купувате жилище, а правите емоционален и незабравим момент от живота си, който със сигурност трябва да бъде съпроводен от положителни емоции и професионална защита.

Realting.com
Go