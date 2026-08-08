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Vasha Bolgaria

Bulgaria, Nesebar
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2013
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
Русский, Български
Website
Website
vashabulgaria.com/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Real Estate Agency "Your Bulgaria" for more than 12 years provides full support of transactions for the purchase and sale of real estate.

For customers, we offer our help in selecting an option from our database, together we are looking for exactly the place where it will be comfortable for you, in accordance with your requirements. We will carry out all the necessary checks of the apartment for the absence of encumbrances, prepare everything for the Transaction and will be with you until the signing of the Notary Act, and also stay in touch and for assistance in matters related to the ownership of property.

Real estate sellers with us can be calm about the condition of their apartments, be sure of receiving money from the sale. Remote Transactions are also carried out if either of the Parties or both cannot be present in person.

Office - Nessebar, Hristo Kudev Street 17
Meetings at the office must be arranged in advance.

Services

For the buyer.

- consultation on the choice of real estate - selection of options, organization of views - representation of your interests in negotiations - legal support and execution of purchase and sale contracts in accordance with the legislation of Bulgaria

For the owner

- analysis of the property, departure of a specialist to the object - carrying out a set of promotional measures to promote the object in the real estate market - representation of your interests in negotiations - legal support and execution of purchase and sale contracts in accordance with the legislation of Bulgaria

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