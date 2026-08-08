Vasha Bolgaria

About the agency

Real Estate Agency "Your Bulgaria" for more than 12 years provides full support of transactions for the purchase and sale of real estate.

For customers, we offer our help in selecting an option from our database, together we are looking for exactly the place where it will be comfortable for you, in accordance with your requirements. We will carry out all the necessary checks of the apartment for the absence of encumbrances, prepare everything for the Transaction and will be with you until the signing of the Notary Act, and also stay in touch and for assistance in matters related to the ownership of property.

Real estate sellers with us can be calm about the condition of their apartments, be sure of receiving money from the sale. Remote Transactions are also carried out if either of the Parties or both cannot be present in person.

Office - Nessebar, Hristo Kudev Street 17

Meetings at the office must be arranged in advance.