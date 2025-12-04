  1. Realting.com
New Build Houses in Bulgaria

Nesebar
2
Burgas
3
Pomorie
1
Club house Elite Nesebar
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$86,669
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 54–84 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new building from the builder for year-round use! No more than five minutes minutes from a beautiful beach and in a perfect location! No maintenance fee!!! There are five floors + one basement floor. 20 apartments, 20 parking spaces, 20 warehouses. The building has one entrance and one h…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.0
86,359
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0
134,336
Developer
REAL STROY 2010 LTD
Pomorie, Bulgaria
from
$243,661
Victoria Casa Zdessy kazhdy home designed with zabotoy o your comfort and coziness.📌 Basic informationCategory: The secondary saleType: HomeGeneral Square: 116 m2Square: 166 m2Type of end: In podRegion: Pomorie, BolgariyaPrice: 209 000 €Price for m2: exact✨ Advantages the complex🔹 2, 3 or 4…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
from
$384,727
The year of construction 2026
Grand Luxury Home is an exclusive residential project offering one-story and two-story luxury homes in the style of Japandi – a harmonious combination of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality. Space, thoughtful layouts and advanced technologies create an ideal environment for li…
Agency
Invest Cafe
