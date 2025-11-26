  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building Solemare by the Sea

Apartment in a new building Solemare by the Sea

Aheloy, Bulgaria
from
$64,926
VAT
;
6
ID: 33274
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Pomorie
  • Town
    Aheloy

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

This residential complex consists of 174 apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all designed to high standards. The project features extensive business and leisure infrastructure to accommodate a variety of residents and visitors, whether they are visiting for leisure or business.

The building itself combines European and contemporary architectural influences, meeting the highest standards of any connoisseur of beauty and comfort, combined with the functionality and convenience of modern technology. 

Completion of construction before May 2026.  

Key Features and Amenities

- Large outdoor swimming pool

- Fully equipped gym

- Luxurious spa center

- Restaurant 

- Pool bar 

- Kids club

- Convenience shops

- Reception

- 24-hour security

- Conference halls

Location on the map

Aheloy, Bulgaria
Education
Food & Drink
Leisure

Ask all your questions
Back Leave a request
