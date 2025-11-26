Apartment in a new building Solemare by the Sea

This residential complex consists of 174 apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all designed to high standards. The project features extensive business and leisure infrastructure to accommodate a variety of residents and visitors, whether they are visiting for leisure or business.

The building itself combines European and contemporary architectural influences, meeting the highest standards of any connoisseur of beauty and comfort, combined with the functionality and convenience of modern technology.

Completion of construction before May 2026.

Key Features and Amenities

- Large outdoor swimming pool

- Fully equipped gym

- Luxurious spa center

- Restaurant

- Pool bar

- Kids club

- Convenience shops

- Reception

- 24-hour security

- Conference halls