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Residential properties for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Aheloy
113
Kableshkovo
38
452 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
$78,669
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34359780 Price: 110,000 eurosLocality: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 64 square metresFloor: 4…
$126,820
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/10
ID 34360600 Cost: 80,000 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 65 sq mFloor: 4Con…
$92,539
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34087056For sale:Two-storey housePrice: 189,000Human settlement: s. GoricaRoom: 4Total ar…
$218,623
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/10
ID 34361356 Cost: 45,000 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 71 sq mFloor: 4Con…
$52,053
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer unfurnished spacious one-bedroom apartments on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the Bur…
$207,270
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment with Pool View at Vineyards Resort & Spa - Ahel…
$66,277
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
The first line by the sea is a residence where the investment coincides with the lifestyle.A…
$258,657
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$106,420
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3 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
New House with 3 Bedrooms & Sea View | Lahana Area, Pomorie Turnkey Finish | 647 sq.m. Yard …
$524,813
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34335210We present a modern apartment in a new house in Pomorie.Price: 102,000 eurosPopul…
$117,737
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2 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer unfurnished spacious two-bedroom apartments on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the Bur…
$235,256
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2 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/6
ID 34113250Price: 123,810 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 3Total area: 82.54 sq mFloor: …
$142,912
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34232666Price: 98,700 euros Human settlement: Pomorie Room: 2 Total area: 65.80 sqm Floor…
$113,928
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Description of object: Attractive 3-Room Apartment with 3 Balconies in a Small Residential B…
$117,083
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 7/7
ID 34101764 Price: 96,483 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 66.54 sq mFloor: …
$111,369
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kamenar, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kamenar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Description of object: We offer you a high-quality bungalow in the peaceful village of Kamen…
$239,797
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 34131752 Price: 148,700 eurosHuman settlement: AheloyRoom: 2Total area: 85.87 sq mFloor: …
$171,643
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3 bedroom house in Medovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Medovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34010940 Price: 64,000 euros. Population: Medovo Room: 4 Total area: 100 square meters. M…
$72,929
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Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 91 m²
$173,511
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2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Private Pool and Sea View | The Vineyards Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estate…
$220,883
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 34129498 Cost: 100,835 eurosSettlement: between Pomorie and Sarafovo (Burgas)Total area: …
$116,393
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: This cozy studio apartment with sea views is located in the popular M…
$72,399
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34113248 Price: 102,150 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 68.10 sq mFloor:…
$117,911
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1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious Studio with Pool View | Marina Cape, Aheloy – First Line to the Beach IBG Real Esta…
$68,855
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
Price Reduced! 1-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in The Vineyards, Aheloy IBG Real…
$80,325
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/6
One-Bedroom Apartment with Pool View in Parus Complex, Pomorie We are pleased to offer a one…
$139,964
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33997436Cost: 149,000 eurosLocality: AheloyRoom: 3Total area: 146 sq.m. + 424 sq.m. yardF…
$171,989
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Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34227552 Price: 94,192 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 1Total area: 64.96 sqmFloor: 3…
$108,725
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Apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Description of object: The prices for the studios range from EUR42,350 to EUR74,376, dependi…
$49,702
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Pomorie

apartments
houses

Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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