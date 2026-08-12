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Residential properties for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
4
Nesebar
2119
Pomorie
251
Aheloy
113
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5 479 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New half-timbered houses with panoramic sea and mountain views, in the picture…
$242,739
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Description of object: Generous 3-Room Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in Sveti Vlas, Bulg…
$180,875
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Compact 1-Bedroom Apartment with New Air Conditioner in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach IBG Real Es…
$63,566
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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1 bedroom apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedroom apartment in the complex "Chateau Si Breeze", Bulgaria, Kosharitsa #34353494Cost: …
$67,676
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34354662For sale: 1 bedroom apartment in the complex of San Flower Price: 81,000 Populati…
$93,480
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment with Sea View in Sozopol Bay View - Budjaka, So…
$122,394
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/7
Comfort by the sea for rest and year-round living!We offer for sale a spacious apartment wit…
$196,192
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/6
1-Bedroom Apartment with Pool View in Aphrodite III, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased…
$101,361
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Nessebar Fort Club, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$63,241
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
New Build with NO Maintenance Fee! Spacious Top-Floor Studio in La Mer Gold Residence, Nesse…
$74,875
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/6
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Sunset Beach 4, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased t…
$61,052
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/8
Spacious Furnished Studio with Sea View in Grand Hotel, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is plea…
$99,407
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34356736 Cost: 56,500 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 1 Total area: 34 sq mFloor: 2Serv…
$65,205
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1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Modern 2-Room New-Build Apartment in the Euphoria Complex - Horizont …
$130,600
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Marina Cape, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$155,673
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment in a Residential Building on Tuthon Street, Pomorie IBG Real Estates is pleased to…
$127,133
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex "Chateau Aheloy 2", 4th floor, Bulgaria, Aheloy, 63.…
$76,603
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1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
Panoramic Sea View Studio in Midia Grand Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
$81,787
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront 2-Bedroom Duplex with Sea View & Private Parking | Oasis, Ravda IBG Real Estates …
$194,181
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34358690 Price: 105,000 euros + 3% from the buyer Human settlement: Saint Vlas Room: 3 To…
$121,177
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/6
ID 34356728Cost: 68,000 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2 Total area: 52 sq mFloor: 5/6Ser…
$78,477
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3 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 3/5
Luxury apartment with 3 bedrooms on the first line of the sea in the complex "Life Style"#34…
$380,843
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Description of object: For sale is an exclusive two-room apartment with 65.2 m² of living sp…
$265,436
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Description of object: Furnished 2-Room Apartment in the Romance Marine Complex - Sunny Beac…
$88,646
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex "Crown Fort Club", 5 floor, St. Vlas, Bulgaria62 m2,…
$93,480
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/8
ID 34136372Cost: 172,000 eurosTotal area: 100 sq mRoom: 3Floor: 2Support fee: 1,000 euros pe…
$198,500
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3 bedroom house in Orizare, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Orizare, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build! Modern 3-Bedroom House with Private Garden in Orizare, Only 10 km from Sunny Beac…
$241,904
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34355790Price: 36,000 euros Population: Sunny Beach Room: 1 Total area: 26 square meters.…
$41,547
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/8
Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment on the Beachfront in Sunset Resort, Pomorie IBG Real Estates i…
$98,017
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Description of object: For sale is a cozy studio apartment with a living area of 32 m² in th…
$39,835
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Property types in Burgas

apartments
houses

Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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