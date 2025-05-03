  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. IBG REAL ESTATES LTD

IBG REAL ESTATES LTD

Bulgaria, Nesebar
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Website
Website
ibgrealestates.com
We are on social networks
About the agency

IBG Real Estates is operating on the real estate market since 2007 and we have hundreds of properties sold mostly to non-Bulgarian citizens. We help our clients choose the appropriate property that meets their aspirations.

Our mission is to organize the whole process of acquisition from the start to the very end and in most cases even after that.

We offer individual approach and we pay attention to the client's needs - whether buying or selling a property in Bulgaria, we are here to help you buy or sell in no time. 

Our offices are in Ruse city and in Sunny Beach. 

Services

We'll take the stress out of the buying and selling process.

We focus on providing quality information – facts, pictures, prices, and advice – for every property we represent. You will not find forceful sales people at IBG Real Estates that is just not our style. We understand that needs and real estate desires vary from individual to individual.
This is the reason why we at IBG Real Estate believe in dealing with every client in a customized way. We offer personal attention which enables us to assist you in the best possible way, when it comes to buying, renting or selling real estate.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:13
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Sofia)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Bulgaria
Desi Dimitrova
Desi Dimitrova
484 properties
Maria Kaneva
Maria Kaneva
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
Inreal4U ltd.
Bulgaria, Nesebar
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 73 Lands 1
Welcome to Inreal4u Ltd., your trusted partner in the real estate world. Based in Bulgaria and Dubai, we specialize in providing exceptional property solutions tailored to your needs. Whether you're looking for a dream home by the sea or a high-return investment in a thriving city, we’ve got…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Dream Home
Bulgaria, Varna
Residential property 588
The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate …
Leave a request
Atikante Estates
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Residential property 1
A real estate agency of new generation. We use cutting-edge expensive technologies: 3D virtual reality; HD photo quality; accurate architectural surveys and sketches of rooms; implementation of social media for reaching more customers; free legal, architectural and accounting …
Leave a request
DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
Bulgaria, Sofia City
Residential property 317 Сommercial property 6 Lands 4
DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagu…
Leave a request
Kvadrat Riel Esteyt EOOD
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Company's year of foundation 2013
Residential property 310 Сommercial property 89 Lands 37
The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers. Our mission: to satisfy any of our cl…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go