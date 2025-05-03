IBG REAL ESTATES LTD

About the agency

IBG Real Estates is operating on the real estate market since 2007 and we have hundreds of properties sold mostly to non-Bulgarian citizens. We help our clients choose the appropriate property that meets their aspirations.

Our mission is to organize the whole process of acquisition from the start to the very end and in most cases even after that.

We offer individual approach and we pay attention to the client's needs - whether buying or selling a property in Bulgaria, we are here to help you buy or sell in no time.

Our offices are in Ruse city and in Sunny Beach.