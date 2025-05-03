Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Bulgaria

Burgas
3
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming bungalow in the villas district of Kosharitsa – Monte Mar, quiet location near Sunn…
$198,926
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Bojanovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Bojanovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic opportunity to buy 2 bungalows with 2 bedrooms on a large plot in a popular villag…
$161,628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a one -story house in the village of Guljowzsa, region of Burgas, for sale The vil…
$96,072
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Bojanovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Bojanovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic opportunity to buy 2 bungalows with 2 bedrooms on a large plot in a popular villag…
$161,628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Novo Panicharevo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Novo Panicharevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a one-storey house in the village of Novo Panicharevo near Burgas. The house ha…
$132,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a unique, brand new house with three bedrooms and a unique view of the sea and natu…
$282,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trastikovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trastikovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a renovated house in the village of Trastikovo Bulgaria.The area of the house is 75…
$62,164
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Bania, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Bania, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a one-story house in the eco village Sveti Vlad 1 km from Banya. The living room wi…
$65,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski

Properties features in Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go