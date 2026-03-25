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STay Management Ltd

Bulgaria, Zornitsa
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 7 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Open now
Our agents in Bulgaria
Stanislava Sacharova
Stanislava Sacharova
1 property
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Real estate agency Ginу Dom deals with mediation between sellers and buyers of real estate. We also deal with construction and finishing repair work. We also mediate in larger investment projects. We offer a variety of properties in the Burgas area - for example in the resorts of Su…
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English, Русский, Български
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The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate …
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DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagu…
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Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city. We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assis…
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