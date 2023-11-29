UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Sofia
Residential properties for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria
apartments
186
houses
8
Clear all
194 properties total found
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
66 m²
3/5
€117,880
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
68 m²
1/6
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
91 m²
7/10
€168,330
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
83 m²
3/10
€153,828
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
56 m²
7/10
€106,720
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
54 m²
3/10
€99,475
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
128 m²
3/9
€235,930
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
100 m²
6/10
€184,510
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
41 m²
5/14
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished one-bedroom apartment in a building with ACT 1…
€79,990
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sofia, Bulgaria
1
1
54 m²
Bestay Property presents a one-bedroom apartment in a new luxury brick building facing Ekate…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
1
1
55 m²
Bestay Property offers a premise with the status of an Art Club Cafe in the ideal center of …
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Sofia, Bulgaria
3
3
200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
115 m²
3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Dianabad in a communicative pl…
€189,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
101 m²
2/10
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in the Center of. Sofia in a newly…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
78 m²
3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Youth 3 in a quiet and peaceful …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
54 m²
5/15
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Banishora in a communicative pla…
€109,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
56 m²
5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Mladost 1 in a communicative pla…
€127,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
96 m²
4/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment with an underground parking space with ACT …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
82 m²
3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
€177,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment with private yard in Boyana. It is located in…
€165,350
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
144 m²
3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A four-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a sma…
€310,320
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
103 m²
2/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
€222,710
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
6/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Mladost 4 in a communicative pla…
€127,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
76 m²
3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in Dianabad. The apartment is locate…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
167 m²
4/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Sofia. It is loca…
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
2/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in a communicative place in. Frien…
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
119 m²
3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Dianabad at a communicative lo…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
85 m²
2/5
€138,500
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
210 m²
3/3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-storey house at the foot of Vitosha Mountain in. Boy…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
98 m²
4/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Druzhba 2 in a quiet place nea…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
