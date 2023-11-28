Hotels for sale in Bulgaria

UAE
14 properties total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
19 010 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4* hotel complex with a water park by the sea in Bulgaria, 20 million €…
€20,00M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with elevator, with basement, with pier
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
12
12
1 112 m²
€839,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 260 m²
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
11
1 400 m²
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
€949,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms with bathroom
Pomorie, Bulgaria
20
20 600 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a working, picturesque location above the sea, i…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with bathroom
Devin, Bulgaria
17
700 m²
Kvadrat Agency sells a hotel located in a quiet neighborhood of Devin. It is a good opport…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with bathroom
Ravda, Bulgaria
13
13
1 130 m²
a small family-run hotel, conveniently located a 10-minute drive away from the beach of Ra…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms with Bedrooms
Varna, Bulgaria
20
2 000 m²
Selling a working business - hotel Locality: Evksinograd, Varna, Bulgaria Area: 2000.00 sq…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with fridge
Kiten, Bulgaria
17
1 098 m²
If you want when you open your eyes to see the sea and the sun winks at you, come to us. J…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 19 rooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
19
1 152 m²
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with rent
Bansko, Bulgaria
1 048 m²
1.Restaurant - 185 м2. 2. Reception 3. Relax / SPA center - 144 м2 - /consists of Sauna, S…
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 336 m²
TOP LOCATION !!! TOP PRICE !!! 100 m FROM THE BEACH !!! KVADRAT presents to your attention…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with fridge
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 600 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
