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Hotels for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
299
Nesebar
98
Sveti Vlas
110
Pomorie
10
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329 properties total found
Hotel in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
Description of object: Hotel for Sale in Ravda - Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Built Area: 750 …
$866,813
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 130 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Sveti Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, 10 km f…
$225,389
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Hotel 95 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Description of object: Sun City 2 (Sun City 2) is a cozy residential complex in the popular …
$130,294
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TekceTekce
Hotel 89 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 89 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Description of object: The resort offers: - Over 9,000 m² of green space - 3 outdoor pools…
$116,446
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Hotel 140 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 140 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Description of object: The Villa Eva is a cozy residential complex located in the spa town o…
$346,272
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Hotel 85 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 85 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, located…
$190,268
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Hotel 127 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 127 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Description of object: Rudnik is a large and rapidly developing neighborhood in Burgas, quie…
$252,747
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Hotel 69 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 69 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Description of object: This bright one-room apartment measuring 68.3 m² is located on the se…
$157,892
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Hotel 43 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 43 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: Domus (Domus / Domus Extra) is a modern residential complex located i…
$92,092
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Hotel 196 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Pomorie is one of Bulgaria's most well-known health and spa resorts. …
$408,074
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Hotel 58 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 58 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Description of object: We present to you various new-build apartments in the modern Fair Vie…
$119,597
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Hotel 1 475 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 475 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 475 m²
Floor 1/5
ID34008648The exclusive apartment building with the status of an aparthotel with Act 16 has …
$1,96M
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Hotel 78 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 78 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Description of object: The Argish Parteza Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the …
$203,783
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Hotel 118 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 118 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Description of object: We are offering for sale a spacious and bright three-room apartment o…
$330,007
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Hotel 100 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 100 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Description of object: The Prostor Complex is a cozy residential and apartment complex locat…
$131,932
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Hotel 1 150 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 150 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 6/6
#26591254 We offer a 6-storey hotel Elizabeth in a beautiful, picturesque location on the Bl…
$1,85M
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Hotel 120 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 120 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: The residential building in Sveti Vlas is located in one of the most …
$167,570
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Hotel 67 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 67 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: Royal Bay - Description of the Property Royal Bay is a modern reside…
$122,962
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Hotel 60 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Hotel 60 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: The residential complex Sveti Nikola is a cozy development in the pic…
$64,818
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Hotel 155 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 155 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Description of object: Almond Hill Villas is a cozy, gated villa complex located in the scen…
$225,945
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 56 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Hotel 56 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Description of object: Grand Village (Kosharitsa) Grand Village is a modern, gated resident…
$98,071
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Hotel 59 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: The vacation complex Vista Del Mar 2 is a modern residential developm…
$85,531
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Hotel 108 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 108 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Description of object: Luxor is a modern residential complex located in one of the most pres…
$187,713
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Hotel 81 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 81 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Description of object: An ideal vacation spot. A gated community for all age groups. The c…
$130,747
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Hotel 42 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 42 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Description of object: Sunset Beach 4 is a modern residential complex located in a quiet and…
$68,399
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Hotel 73 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 73 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Description of object: Messambria Fort Beach is an apartment complex located right on the be…
$131,889
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Hotel 68 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 68 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Description of object: The Prostor complex is a cozy residential and apartment development i…
$147,764
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Hotel 57 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 57 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: Salena is a cozy residential complex in the northern part of Sunny Be…
$93,794
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Hotel 81 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 81 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Description of object: The city center of Varna is a prestigious and vibrant district of the…
$359,618
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Hotel 165 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 165 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Description of object: The Sunset Resort is a magnificent top-class resort. It is located di…
$119,899
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