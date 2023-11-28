Hotels for sale in Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 19 010 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4* hotel complex with a water park by the sea in Bulgaria, 20 million €…
€20,00M
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with elevator, with basement, with pier in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel 12 bedrooms with elevator, with basement, with pier
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 112 m²
€839,000
Leave a request
Hotel with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 260 m²
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 11
Area 1 400 m²
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
€949,999
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms with bathroom in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 rooms with bathroom
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 20 600 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a working, picturesque location above the sea, i…
€8,00M
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with bathroom in Devin, Bulgaria
Hotel 17 rooms with bathroom
Devin, Bulgaria
Rooms 17
Area 700 m²
Kvadrat Agency sells a hotel located in a quiet neighborhood of Devin. It is a good opport…
€400,000
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with bathroom in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel 10 bedrooms with bathroom
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 130 m²
a small family-run hotel, conveniently located a 10-minute drive away from the beach of Ra…
€420,000
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms with Bedrooms in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 rooms with Bedrooms
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Selling a working business - hotel Locality: Evksinograd, Varna, Bulgaria Area: 2000.00 sq…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with fridge in Kiten, Bulgaria
Hotel 17 rooms with fridge
Kiten, Bulgaria
Rooms 17
Area 1 098 m²
If you want when you open your eyes to see the sea and the sun winks at you, come to us. J…
€720,000
Leave a request
Hotel 19 rooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 19 rooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 19
Area 1 152 m²
€690,000
Leave a request
Hotel with rent in Bansko, Bulgaria
Hotel with rent
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 1 048 m²
1.Restaurant - 185 м2. 2. Reception 3. Relax / SPA center - 144 м2 - /consists of Sauna, S…
€325,000
Leave a request
Hotel in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 3 336 m²
TOP LOCATION !!! TOP PRICE !!! 100 m FROM THE BEACH !!! KVADRAT presents to your attention…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with fridge in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel with fridge
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 2 200 m²
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Hotel
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 1 600 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request

