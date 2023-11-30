UAE
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Varna
Residential properties for sale in Varna, Bulgaria
Byala
36
Dolni Chiflik
14
Avren
3
176 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
2
72 m²
€82,300
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
2
77 m²
€95,850
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Varna, Bulgaria
2
52 m²
€69,100
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
2
67 m²
€80,250
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2
66 m²
3
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€79,100
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
€71,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€241,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€172,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
101 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€164,521
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
87 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€157,164
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
93 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€157,396
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
4
179 m²
5
€90,820
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2
59 m²
3
€58,100
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
37 m²
2
€41,750
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Kamenar, Bulgaria
€229,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
3
83 m²
3
€97,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
2
57 m²
2-room apartment in a unique complex on Golden Sands! The price is reduced! The apartment is…
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
2
60 m²
The complex is located on the seashore in Varna – the third largest city in Bulgaria and the…
€102,298
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
4
230 m²
Two modern two-story twin houses in a quiet and picturesque place of the city of Varna. The …
€317,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
2
73 m²
The apartment is two in a year-round complex, Golden Sands, Varna. Apartment on the 2nd floo…
€61,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1
65 m²
The modern elite complex is located 20 meters from the beach in the heart of the Golden Sand…
€82,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
5
320 m²
The house is located in the area of Zelenik, 9 km from the center of Varna. The house is thr…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Varna, Bulgaria
5
120 m²
Two-story house in the area of Evksinograd, Varna. The location of the house provides quick …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1
41 m²
The complex is located in the Golden Sands – the pearl of the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria. T…
€68,675
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
2
63 m²
Golden Sands Resort is located 18km from Varna, among the Golden Sands Natural Park, declare…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1
50 m²
The complex is located 2 km from the famous Bulgarian sea resort « Golden Sands », in a quie…
€64,688
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
4
240 m²
Newly built private house with asphalt access, suitable for permanent residence, nearby shop…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
5
315 m²
Private, elegant luxury house in Varna House distribution: Ground floor: fitness, bathroom, …
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
4
4
178 m²
Bestay Property presents Priselski Rid – a residential complex of 4 detached single-family h…
€138,000
Recommend
Leave a request
