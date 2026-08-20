Residential properties for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

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Frequently asked questions about Varna real estate
What does buying a house or apartment in Varna give to a foreign investor?
Buying real estate in Varna is an opportunity to live in a popular Bulgarian resort with picturesque nature and developed infrastructure. The purchased object can also bring a good profit from renting it out during the whole bathing season.
What taxes and fees do foreigners planning to buy real estate in Varna have to pay?
When buying a property, only one tax must be paid - the municipal tax. Its value is 1.5%-3.5% of the value of the property in Varna. There are two fees - notary (0.1%-1% of the object price) and registration (0.1%).
Where is the most profitable place to buy real estate in Varna from the owner?
The best neighborhoods are Levski, Chaika and Briz. These are the central locations of the city, well suited for living and renting.
What are the average property prices in Varna?
The cost of a square meter in the old stock is 700-1500 euros. For a square meter of new apartments and houses ask from 1500 to 2000 euros. Objects located near the coast can cost 10% more than other offers on the market.