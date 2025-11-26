🏔 Apartment in Bansko redomod with podzhmnicom
📍 Bansko, Balgariya
🚠 Up to the Retirement
💰 Studios of 52 700 €
♪
📅 Dealer complex
Bansko daveno perestal byoto gornolyzhnöm resortom. The Senaydia suda adopted a zjaute cruglýy izd: zimoy for lyjams and snowbordom, letom for forest, proglokami, pristyvom and tranquilim rhytmom life.
In sale apartments in a new residential complex Mountain SPA Residence is a modern project with a post-emnicom and all resorts.
♪
🏡 Current version
Studio 30 m2
✔ 1
✔ The ready department.
✔ the convenient planning
✔ approach dla ддыха and arendы
💰 Price 52 700 €
Takje dostupnы quartirы with 1 and 2 bedrooms, family apartments and penthouses.
♪
🏢 O complexe
✔ Zakretia territoria
✔ modern architecture
✔ Parking
✔ ♪ ♪
✔ professional management
♪
Dila ownnikov preusmotrenы:
🏊 SPA complex
♨️ Parnie and wellness-zone
💪 Trenaj ny sal
🍷 restoran
🌿 patio
📍 Rectome
✔ Gornolyzhnыy Postvomnik - 350 m
✔ restoran and coffee
✔ supermarket
✔ SPA and thermalönje complex
✔ Central Bansko
✔ Goryni Pirin and Tourist Route
♪
💳 Conditions for purchases
✔ Bronj
✔ In the case of an entity that is not a resident of a Member State, it shall be reported in this column.
✔ remote layout
🔥 at 100% complain bonusы and gift from the builder - skis, guaranteeing your income
♪
📈 It's an interesting option.
• Odin from Samyh popularyh resort Balgarii
• vыsokiy prunus in season
• real estate in the postman's office
• the entrance of the castle valley, with a lot of European resort
• Possibility of the village and income derived from Arendí
🤝 Polnois liberation transactions: selection Abouts, document check, remote purchase and help with daljnayshay Arendoi.
📞 Write or post the postures of the posture of the actual.