🏔 Apartment in Bansko redomod with podzhmnicom

📍 Bansko, Balgariya

🚠 Up to the Retirement

💰 Studios of 52 700 €

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📅 Dealer complex

Bansko daveno perestal byoto gornolyzhnöm resortom. The Senaydia suda adopted a zjaute cruglýy izd: zimoy for lyjams and snowbordom, letom for forest, proglokami, pristyvom and tranquilim rhytmom life.

In sale apartments in a new residential complex Mountain SPA Residence is a modern project with a post-emnicom and all resorts.

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🏡 Current version

Studio 30 m2

✔ 1

✔ The ready department.

✔ the convenient planning

✔ approach dla ддыха and arendы

💰 Price 52 700 €

Takje dostupnы quartirы with 1 and 2 bedrooms, family apartments and penthouses.

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🏢 O complexe

✔ Zakretia territoria

✔ modern architecture

✔ Parking

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✔ professional management

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Dila ownnikov preusmotrenы:

🏊 SPA complex

♨️ Parnie and wellness-zone

💪 Trenaj ny sal

🍷 restoran

🌿 patio

📍 Rectome

✔ Gornolyzhnыy Postvomnik - 350 m

✔ restoran and coffee

✔ supermarket

✔ SPA and thermalönje complex

✔ Central Bansko

✔ Goryni Pirin and Tourist Route

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💳 Conditions for purchases

✔ Bronj

✔ In the case of an entity that is not a resident of a Member State, it shall be reported in this column.

✔ remote layout

🔥 at 100% complain bonusы and gift from the builder - skis, guaranteeing your income

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📈 It's an interesting option.

• Odin from Samyh popularyh resort Balgarii

• vыsokiy prunus in season

• real estate in the postman's office

• the entrance of the castle valley, with a lot of European resort

• Possibility of the village and income derived from Arendí

🤝 Polnois liberation transactions: selection Abouts, document check, remote purchase and help with daljnayshay Arendoi.

📞 Write or post the postures of the posture of the actual.