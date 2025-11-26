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Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom

Obidim, Bulgaria
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$60,014
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ID: 38154
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Blagoevgrad
  • Region
    Bansko
  • Village
    Obidim

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

🏔 Apartment in Bansko redomod with podzhmnicom

📍 Bansko, Balgariya

🚠 Up to the Retirement

💰 Studios of 52 700 €

📅 Dealer complex

Bansko daveno perestal byoto gornolyzhnöm resortom. The Senaydia suda adopted a zjaute cruglýy izd: zimoy for lyjams and snowbordom, letom for forest, proglokami, pristyvom and tranquilim rhytmom life.

In sale apartments in a new residential complex Mountain SPA Residence is a modern project with a post-emnicom and all resorts.

🏡 Current version

Studio 30 m2

✔ 1

✔ The ready department.

✔ the convenient planning

✔ approach dla ддыха and arendы

💰 Price 52 700 €

Takje dostupnы quartirы with 1 and 2 bedrooms, family apartments and penthouses.

🏢 O complexe

✔ Zakretia territoria

✔ modern architecture

✔ Parking

✔ ♪ ♪

✔ professional management

Dila ownnikov preusmotrenы:

🏊 SPA complex

♨️ Parnie and wellness-zone

💪 Trenaj ny sal

🍷 restoran

🌿 patio

📍 Rectome

✔ Gornolyzhnыy Postvomnik - 350 m

✔ restoran and coffee

✔ supermarket

✔ SPA and thermalönje complex

✔ Central Bansko

✔ Goryni Pirin and Tourist Route

💳 Conditions for purchases

✔ Bronj

✔ In the case of an entity that is not a resident of a Member State, it shall be reported in this column.

✔ remote layout

🔥 at 100% complain bonusы and gift from the builder - skis, guaranteeing your income

📈 It's an interesting option.

• Odin from Samyh popularyh resort Balgarii

• vыsokiy prunus in season

• real estate in the postman's office

• the entrance of the castle valley, with a lot of European resort

• Possibility of the village and income derived from Arendí

🤝 Polnois liberation transactions: selection Abouts, document check, remote purchase and help with daljnayshay Arendoi.

📞 Write or post the postures of the posture of the actual.

Location on the map

Obidim, Bulgaria

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Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Obidim, Bulgaria
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This residential complex consists of 174 apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all designed to high standards. The project features extensive business and leisure infrastructure to accommodate a variety of residents and visitors, whether they are visiting f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.5
129,900
Apartment 2 rooms
109.0
236,525
Studio apartment
40.6
78,234
Developer
Libro Group
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Developer
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Languages
English, Русский
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