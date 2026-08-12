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Restaurants for sale in Bulgaria

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Sofia
4
Burgas
7
Nesebar
5
Sofia-City
4
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11 properties total found
Restaurant 257 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 257 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
💎 EXCLUSIVE: Ready-made restaurant at VIP ZONE - €104,000 BENEFIT + Delay! 💎We offer a profe…
$197,372
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Restaurant 358 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant 358 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 358 m²
We offer for sale a partially equipped, functioning restaurant on 2 levels, on the first sea…
$245,935
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Restaurant 235 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 235 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a spacious furnished restaurant in the Summer Dreams complex, Sunny Beach resort. …
$345,288
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TekceTekce
Restaurant 187 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 187 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 187 m²
$421,235
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Equipped and developed restaurant in the town of Nessebar in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Equipped and developed restaurant in the town of Nessebar
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer an equipped and developed restaurant just 100 meters from the sea in the town of Ne…
$351,996
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Restaurant 98 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Restaurant 98 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
For sale three-bedroom apartment with sea views in the complex Melia 1, Ravda.The apartment …
$79,010
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Restaurant 1 000 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant 1 000 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 000 m²
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business namely…
$540,841
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Restaurant 70 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant 70 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a READY BUSINESS…
$26,934
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Restaurant 52 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant 52 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
$48,676
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Restaurant 590 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 590 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 590 m²
$421,856
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Restaurant 175 m² in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant 175 m²
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 175 m²
$270,421
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