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Lands for sale in Bulgaria

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88 properties total found
Plot of land in Bryastovets, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Bryastovets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$160,416
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Plot of land in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
We offer agricultural land with a SEA VIEW in the village of Kosharitsa. The plot has an …
$45,452
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Plot of land in Marinka, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Marinka, Bulgaria
$44,432
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Plot of land in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Description of object: Landplot for sale as a long-term investment We are offering for sale…
$34,257
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Plot of land in Marinka, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Marinka, Bulgaria
$19,158
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Plot of land in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Nesebar, Bulgaria
$317,369
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Plot of land in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pomorie, Bulgaria
$61,195
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Plot of land in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
We offer a regulated land plot in the village of Kosharitsa. The plot has an area of ​​3,…
$141,017
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Plot of land in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Nesebar, Bulgaria
We offer a plot of land with an approved PROJECT near the Sunny View Central complex, Sunny …
$578,996
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Plot of land in Kamenar, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kamenar, Bulgaria
$22,966
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Plot of land in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 2-room apartment in the well-maintained residential an…
$45,708
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Plot of land in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 6 686 m²
We offer a regulated land plot for residential construction in the town of Chernomorets. …
$661,535
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Plot of land in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
We offer a regulated land plot with a SEA and mountain panorama in the Cholakova Cheshma are…
$765,693
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Plot of land in Burgas, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Burgas, Bulgaria
Price on request
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Plot of land in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Description of object: We offer you an attractive building plot in the village of Tankovo fo…
$59,137
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Plot of land in Sredets, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sredets, Bulgaria
Description of object: We offer you a plot of land with an area of 4570 sq.m. near the small…
$23,177
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Plot of land in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Description of object: For sale is a spacious plot of land in the seaside town of Pomorie, B…
$283,986
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Plot of land in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 467 m²
We offer a regulated land plot with SEA VIEW in Intsaraki area, Sveti Vlas. The plot has …
$70,247
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Plot of land in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
$63,474
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Plot of land in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Description of object: In the desirable area of Sveti Vlas, just a few minutes from the sea …
$421,358
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Plot of land in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Tankovo, Bulgaria
We offer agricultural land in the village of Tankovo, Burgas region. The plot has an area…
$75,479
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Plot of land in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Lozenets, Bulgaria
$265,436
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Plot of land in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 2 638 m²
$12,579
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Plot of land in Obzor, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 14 561 m²
Prepared for construction site near one of the most beautiful beaches of the Bulgarian Black…
$1,38M
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Plot of land in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
We offer for sale a regulated land plot with a SEA VIEW in the village of Kosharitsa. The…
$93,348
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Plot of land in Medovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Medovo, Bulgaria
✦ PART IN MEDOVA: A unique opportunity with your own mineral well!We bring to your attention…
$63,420
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Plot of land in Kamenar, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kamenar, Bulgaria
$34,622
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Plot of land in Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
Area 591 m²
$69,277
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Plot of land in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Tankovo, Bulgaria
We offer agricultural land in the village of Tankovo, Burgas region. The plot has an area…
$73,156
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Plot of land in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 4 847 m²
We offer a regulated land plot for residential construction in Boruna, Sunny Beach resort. …
$164,067
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