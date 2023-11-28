UAE
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Land
Lands for sale in Bulgaria
68 properties total found
Plot of land
Jrebino, Bulgaria
Land plot for sale in the village of Jrebino. The land plot has also got a house on it , but…
€4,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balchik, Bulgaria
Heath Properties offers for sale a land plot with NTP development up to 10 meters. in the co…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bankia, Bulgaria
3 630 m²
Bestay Property presents a large plot of land with ready documents and a building permit – p…
€1,27M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ravda, Bulgaria
Regulated plot of land just 350 m from nearest beach, Ravda IBG Real Estates is pleased t…
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of LAND on the main road II-21, close to Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer f…
€21,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Plot of land with Sea view, only 70 meters to the beach in Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates of…
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of LAND on asphalt road in Ruse city IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale t…
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ravda, Bulgaria
Regulated plot of land just 550 m from the beach, Ravda IBG Real Estates is pleased to of…
€66,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Regulated plot of land for sale, 20 km from the Sea IBG Real Estates offers for sale prop…
€24,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Obzor, Bulgaria
Regulated Plot of land 18 km from the nearest Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer …
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
Regulated plot of land 10 minutes drive to Ruse city IBG Real Estates offers for sale thi…
€16,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Chervena Voda, Bulgaria
940 m²
Regulated plot of land close to Ruse city IBG Real Estates offers for sale this rural par…
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
Plot of land, 5 min driving to Ruse center IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale …
€4,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mechka, Bulgaria
Plot with panoramic views for sale near Ruse IBG Real Estates offers for sale an asphalt-…
€4,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ruse, Bulgaria
8 500 sq.m. REGULATED plot of land on the international road in Ruse city For sale is a b…
€63,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Regulated plot of land 1000 sq.m., 20 km from the SEA IBG Real Estates offers for sale pr…
€24,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Novachene, Bulgaria
Property for sale near Nikopol and Danube River IBG Real Estates offers for sale a proper…
€3,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bryastovets, Bulgaria
€23,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
82 m²
€7,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Obzor, Bulgaria
14 561 m²
€1,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Burgas, Bulgaria
€115,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bratya Daskalovi, Bulgaria
€62,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Burgas, Bulgaria
€374,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Burgas, Bulgaria
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Prohod, Bulgaria
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Burgas, Bulgaria
3
5
598 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Elenite Resort, Bulgaria
€2,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
