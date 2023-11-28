Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Bulgaria

4 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 6/6
300 sq. m. Penthouse with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms in complex Poseidon, Nessebar Comple…
€450,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Bestay Property presents a penthouse with two open parking spaces and one underground parkin…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with yard in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with yard
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bestay Property offers an exquisite property in the gated complex – Reina Sofia. The penthou…
€403,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
€995,000
Leave a request

