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Penthouses for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
23
Nesebar
7
Sveti Vlas
9
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27 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
Description of object: We offer you an exclusive 3-room penthouse in the renowned Midia Gran…
$168,500
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Description of object: We offer you a modern 2-room penthouse apartment in the exclusive Tar…
$125,951
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Description of object: We offer you a unique penthouse in the luxurious Porto Paradiso compl…
$347,135
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 7/7
🏡 📏 🛏️ 2 с💼 🍽 🍳 ‍♂️ Сауна🛁 2 сану🚪 🌿 📩 — органи
$227,820
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Description of object: We offer you a modern 3-room penthouse apartment in the popular Emili…
$324,559
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 197 m²
Description of object: We offer you a penthouse apartment in Oasis in Ravda, Bulgaria. The e…
$240,569
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Description of object: This spacious and stylish two-story three-room apartment on the 2nd f…
$209,639
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/6
CASADAS 4: A prestigious penthouse in the heart of a family resort!We're proposing that the …
$153,853
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Description of object: Exclusive Super-Luxury Penthouse (1,000 m²) with panoramic sea views …
$1,63M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Description of object: We exclusively offer a large 4-room penthouse apartment in the Privil…
$142,667
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/6
HARMONY SUITES 3: Spacious penthouse with a poolside vidom in a family complex!We offer your…
$163,305
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Description of object: Townhouse in First Line of the Sea with Garden and Panoramic View W…
$329,733
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Description of object: Exclusive 4-Room Penthouse with Sauna and Large Roof Terrace at Aphro…
$280,724
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 8/8
👑 Penthouse on the upper floor with the panorama of the sea: Grandiose four-room apartment i…
$346,536
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Description of object: This ultra-exclusive designer penthouse is located directly on the wa…
$1,15M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Description of object: Exclusive Penthouse Apartment in Sweet Homes 2 - Sunny Beach, Bulgari…
$317,474
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Description of object: We present to you an exceptional 3-room penthouse apartment in the po…
$280,724
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 5/6
OASIS: Luxury penthouse on the first line with panoramic sea views!We offer an exclusive fac…
$293,613
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 12 143 m²
$132,718
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished penthouse with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in the complex "Orh…
$383,741
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Bestay Property presents a penthouse with two open parking spaces and one underground parkin…
$1,64M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
$1,09M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in lux complex Prestige Fort♥️ First line of the sea! Dir…
$243,555
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/6
$81,996
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4
A spacious and fully furnished penthouse is offered for purchase in the Old House complex in…
$158,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in the elite complex “Malkata Vodenitsa”, located just 300 meters from th…
$307,906
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished multi-room maisonette with SEA VIEW in a residential building …
$154,994
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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