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Residential complex Novyj dom u mora

Nesebar, Bulgaria
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$62,796
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ID: 38168
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

🔥 Start Sale on the Solar Coast | 700 M to the Sea | No Service Fee

✅ From 54,900 euros – affordable entry to European property
🌊 about 700 meters to Cacao Beach
💶 interest-free installments from the developer and without a monthly maintenance fee

The new low-rise residential complex is located in a quiet part of Sunny Beach, next to the river and just a few minutes walk from the sea. This is a successful solution for both your own vacation and for investment with subsequent rental.

🏡 About the project
• 6 floors
• a total of 47 apartments
• commissioning - May 2028
Modern silent elevators of Spanish production
• Energy efficient Rehau windows
• Baumit thermal insulation
• apartments are transferred with a full finish "turnkey"

🏠 Available options
• Studios - from 54,900 €
• 1 bedroom apartments - from 76,890 €

After receiving the keys, you can immediately furnish the apartment, move or start renting out.

🌿 Complex infrastructure
✔ landscape
✔ Open parking and individual garages
✔ elevator
✔ landscaping
✔ portable

📍 Location.
about 700 m to the sea (7-10 minutes walk)
About 27 km to Burgas International Airport (25-30 minutes by car)
• Supermarket – within walking distance
• Bus stop nearby
• cafes, restaurants, pharmacies and shops within walking distance

📈 Why the project is interesting
✔ Fee-free – a rare advantage for Bulgaria
✔ Modern house with a small number of apartments
✔ Profitable prices at the start of sales
✔ installment
✔ High demand for rent during the holiday season
✔ Prospective increase in value at the time of delivery

Your real estate agent in Bulgaria - Svetlana

I will help you choose the most profitable apartment directly from the developer, conduct full support of the transaction, including remote purchase.

📲 Write to get up-to-date layouts, vacant apartments, payment calculation and sign up for an online consultation.

The cost and availability of apartments are current at the time of publication and may change.

Location on the map

Nesebar, Bulgaria
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$62,796
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