Residential complex Novyj dom u mora

🔥 Start Sale on the Solar Coast | 700 M to the Sea | No Service Fee

✅ From 54,900 euros – affordable entry to European property

🌊 about 700 meters to Cacao Beach

💶 interest-free installments from the developer and without a monthly maintenance fee

The new low-rise residential complex is located in a quiet part of Sunny Beach, next to the river and just a few minutes walk from the sea. This is a successful solution for both your own vacation and for investment with subsequent rental.

🏡 About the project

• 6 floors

• a total of 47 apartments

• commissioning - May 2028

Modern silent elevators of Spanish production

• Energy efficient Rehau windows

• Baumit thermal insulation

• apartments are transferred with a full finish "turnkey"

🏠 Available options

• Studios - from 54,900 €

• 1 bedroom apartments - from 76,890 €

After receiving the keys, you can immediately furnish the apartment, move or start renting out.

🌿 Complex infrastructure

✔ landscape

✔ Open parking and individual garages

✔ elevator

✔ landscaping

✔ portable

📍 Location.

about 700 m to the sea (7-10 minutes walk)

About 27 km to Burgas International Airport (25-30 minutes by car)

• Supermarket – within walking distance

• Bus stop nearby

• cafes, restaurants, pharmacies and shops within walking distance

📈 Why the project is interesting

✔ Fee-free – a rare advantage for Bulgaria

✔ Modern house with a small number of apartments

✔ Profitable prices at the start of sales

✔ installment

✔ High demand for rent during the holiday season

✔ Prospective increase in value at the time of delivery

Your real estate agent in Bulgaria - Svetlana

I will help you choose the most profitable apartment directly from the developer, conduct full support of the transaction, including remote purchase.

📲 Write to get up-to-date layouts, vacant apartments, payment calculation and sign up for an online consultation.

The cost and availability of apartments are current at the time of publication and may change.