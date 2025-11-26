Residential complex Novyj dom u mora

🔥 Start Sale on the Solar Coast | 700 M to the Sea | No Service Fee
✅ From 54,900 euros – affordable entry to European property
🌊 about 700 meters to Cacao Beach
💶 interest-free installments from the developer and without a monthly maintenance fee
The new low-rise residential complex is located in a quiet part of Sunny Beach, next to the river and just a few minutes walk from the sea. This is a successful solution for both your own vacation and for investment with subsequent rental.
🏡 About the project
• 6 floors
• a total of 47 apartments
• commissioning - May 2028
Modern silent elevators of Spanish production
• Energy efficient Rehau windows
• Baumit thermal insulation
• apartments are transferred with a full finish "turnkey"
🏠 Available options
• Studios - from 54,900 €
• 1 bedroom apartments - from 76,890 €
After receiving the keys, you can immediately furnish the apartment, move or start renting out.
🌿 Complex infrastructure
✔ landscape
✔ Open parking and individual garages
✔ elevator
✔ landscaping
✔ portable
📍 Location.
about 700 m to the sea (7-10 minutes walk)
About 27 km to Burgas International Airport (25-30 minutes by car)
• Supermarket – within walking distance
• Bus stop nearby
• cafes, restaurants, pharmacies and shops within walking distance
📈 Why the project is interesting
✔ Fee-free – a rare advantage for Bulgaria
✔ Modern house with a small number of apartments
✔ Profitable prices at the start of sales
✔ installment
✔ High demand for rent during the holiday season
✔ Prospective increase in value at the time of delivery
Your real estate agent in Bulgaria - Svetlana
I will help you choose the most profitable apartment directly from the developer, conduct full support of the transaction, including remote purchase.
📲 Write to get up-to-date layouts, vacant apartments, payment calculation and sign up for an online consultation.
The cost and availability of apartments are current at the time of publication and may change.