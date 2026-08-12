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Apartments for sale in Bulgaria

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Bansko
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229
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6 325 properties total found
2 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/5
Object code: 20260709075753Botanic Residence – a profitable investment in real estate by the…
$461,882
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Description of object: Generous 3-Room Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in Sveti Vlas, Bulg…
$180,875
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Compact 1-Bedroom Apartment with New Air Conditioner in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach IBG Real Es…
$63,566
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedroom apartment in the complex "Chateau Si Breeze", Bulgaria, Kosharitsa #34353494Cost: …
$67,676
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34354662For sale: 1 bedroom apartment in the complex of San Flower Price: 81,000 Populati…
$93,480
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment with Sea View in Sozopol Bay View - Budjaka, So…
$122,394
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714163702Grand Millennium – modern real estate investment in VarnaBuying a…
$163,766
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/7
Comfort by the sea for rest and year-round living!We offer for sale a spacious apartment wit…
$196,192
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/6
1-Bedroom Apartment with Pool View in Aphrodite III, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased…
$101,361
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Number of floors 5
Aqua View residential complex in Varna (Bulgaria). 150 m from Kabakum Beach. The concept pro…
Price on request
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Nessebar Fort Club, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$63,241
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260710111814We offer a modern 1-room apartment with an area of 86 m2 in the p…
Price on request
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
New Build with NO Maintenance Fee! Spacious Top-Floor Studio in La Mer Gold Residence, Nesse…
$74,875
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/6
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Sunset Beach 4, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased t…
$61,052
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/8
Spacious Furnished Studio with Sea View in Grand Hotel, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is plea…
$99,407
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34356736 Cost: 56,500 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 1 Total area: 34 sq mFloor: 2Serv…
$65,205
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1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Modern 2-Room New-Build Apartment in the Euphoria Complex - Horizont …
$130,600
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Marina Cape, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$155,673
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment in a Residential Building on Tuthon Street, Pomorie IBG Real Estates is pleased to…
$127,133
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/5
Object code: 20260720121916Botanic Residence – modern property for living and investing in V…
$204,566
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/6
Object code: 20260710111714Azur Aqua 2 - a modern complex for comfortable family lifeAzur Aq…
$365,494
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Object code: 20260709075811Botanic Residence – modern architecture and high level of comfort…
$212,408
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex "Chateau Aheloy 2", 4th floor, Bulgaria, Aheloy, 63.…
$76,603
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714164226Grand Millennium - modern apartments for comfortable family lifeG…
$161,719
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Languages
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1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
Panoramic Sea View Studio in Midia Grand Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
$81,787
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront 2-Bedroom Duplex with Sea View & Private Parking | Oasis, Ravda IBG Real Estates …
$194,181
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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2 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714164421Grand Millennium was created for those who appreciate the modern …
$186,824
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34358690 Price: 105,000 euros + 3% from the buyer Human settlement: Saint Vlas Room: 3 To…
$121,177
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/6
ID 34356728Cost: 68,000 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2 Total area: 52 sq mFloor: 5/6Ser…
$78,477
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2 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
ID of the announcement 727565454Sale of 2 bedroom apartments in Varna, 150 m from the sea (K…
$215,259
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Property types in Bulgaria

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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